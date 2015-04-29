Joe Luce tabbed new Jeffersonville boys’ coach

Press release distributed late Wednesday by Greater Clark County Schools.

Dr. Andrew Melin, Superintendent of Greater Clark County Schools, will make the recommendation to the Board of School Trustees at their meeting on Wednesday, May 6 to approve Joe Luce, USA Today’s 2015 Indiana High School Coach of the Year, as the new Jeffersonville High School varsity boys’ basketball coach.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Joe, his wife, Amy, and their four children to Jeffersonville and into the Red Devil family,” said Jeffersonville High School Athletic Director Todd Satterly. “He has a tremendous record as a basketball coach and will be an outstanding leader for our program, and mentor to our student athletes.”

A native of Muncie, Indiana, Luce has served as the varsity boys’ basketball coach at Richmond High School since 2009. During his time at Richmond High School, Luce compiled an overall record of 117-33, two 4A sectional champions and one regional title. He has been named the North Central Conference Coach of the Year for two consecutive years.

Prior to leading Richmond High School, Luce led the 2008 Marion High School varsity boys’ basketball team to the IHSAA 4A State Championship game. The 2007 team competed at the Final Four and 2009 team in the Elite Eight.

“An impressive group of candidates were vetted and Joe Luce clearly rose to the top for his numerous coaching accomplishments,” stated Satterly. “Luce will have a long-lasting and positive impact on the Red Devils basketball program and the Jeffersonville community.”