November 11, 2015

The Jeffersonville Holiday Hoopsgiving presented by Hoosier Hills Hoops, a four-team tournament with varsity and junior varsity divisions, features some of the Hoosier State’s most intriguing girls’ basketball teams and players.

The one-day tournament will take place Saturday, Nov. 28, 2015, at Jeffersonville High School’s newly-renovated William S. Johnson Arena. Here’s a look at the pairings:

VARSITY

Game 1: Indianapolis Pike vs. Jeffersonville — 10 a.m., Main Gym

Game 2: Greenfield-Central vs. Providence — noon, Main Gym

Game 3, consolation: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser — 6 p.m., Main Gym

Game 4, final: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner — 7:30 p.m., Main Gym

JUNIOR VARSITY

Game 1: Greenfield-Central vs. Providence — 11 a.m., Auxiliary Gym

Game 2: Indianapolis Pike vs. Jeffersonville — 1 p.m., Auxiliary Gym

Game 3, consolation: Game 1 loser vs. Game 2 loser — 4 p.m., Auxiliary Gym

Game 4, final: Game 1 winner vs. Game 2 winner — 4 p.m., Main Gym