AAU information for 2017 spring and summer

March 14, 2017

Team Southern Indiana Grassroots Basketball Club is returning for another spring and summer of travel basketball opportunities for boys’ players in Southern Indiana. TSI will now be the Southern Indiana affiliate of the nationally-renowned Indiana Elite program.

Below is a complete list of TSI teams that will be offered for third-eighth grades.

There’s no cost to attend tryouts; however, you must RSVP via email (hoosierhillshoops@gmail.com) with the player’s name, current grade and current school. In response, you will receive additional tryout details, including what time players and parents should report for the mandatory pretryout meeting.

Our player fees will continue to be extremely cheap. We only charge exactly what it costs each team to operate!

TRYOUT DATE: Sunday, March 26, 2017

TRYOUT LOCATION: Scribner Middle School | 910 Old Vincennes Road | New Albany, IN 47150

TRYOUT TIMES: Must RSVP to receive times and other particulars.

Class of 2026

9-and-under; current third-graders

Class of 2025

10-and-under; current fourth-graders

Class of 2024

11-and-under, current fifth-graders

Class of 2023

12-and-under, current sixth-graders

Class of 2022

13-and-under, current seventh-graders

Class of 2021

14-and-under, current eighth-graders